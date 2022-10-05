BREAKING: Six months After Abduction, Terrorists Release 23 Remaining Train Victims

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Terrorists who attacked an inbound Kaduna-Abuja train on March 28, have finally released the 23 remaining victims.

The Secretary of the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, Usman Yusuf revealed this in a statement, saying that the hostages were released at about 4 pm on Wednesday.

The statement read: “I am pleased to announce to the nation and the world that at 1600 Hrs. (4:00pm) today, Wednesday 5-10-2022, the seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Leo Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram Terrorists following the attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train on 28-3-2022.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian Military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish. All sister Security Agencies and the Federal Ministry of Transportation contributed immensely to this Operation.

“The unwavering support of the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is what made it all possible. Members of this Committee are grateful for the rare honour and privilege to be part of this Humanitarian Operation.”

The development came over six months after they were abducted and more than a month after Tukur Mamu, a former negotiator with the captors was arrested.

Recall that Mamu was arrested earlier in September by the Department of State Services (DSS) after he was detained by Interpol in Cairo, Egypt and deported immediately.

The DSS alleged that “the self-acclaimed Kaduna train negotiator exploit the opportunity to perpetrate, aid and abets as well as render support to both local and international terrorist organisations.”

The agency listed some of the items recovered from Mamu’s residence and office to include $151, £20; 1, 530 Indian Rupees; one Saudi Riyald; 70 Dirham; one million, five hundred and six thousand nairas; and 16 assorted foreign coins.

The agency also alleged that two packs of pump action cartridges; 16 Automated Teller Machine cards from both local and foreign banks; seven cheque books from different banks; six laptops; four tablets; 24 handsets and three international passports belonging to Mamu; one firearm licence; eight pieces of Nigerian Army uniforms; 16 pieces of Nigerian Naval uniforms, were among 34 items recovered.

At least 62 passengers were abducted by terrorists and subsequently released on different occasions after reportedly receiving ransom from their loved ones.