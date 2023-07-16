Breaking: Spanish Tennis Player Alcaraz Defeats Djokovic To Win Wimbledon

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

World number one, Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday put in a brave display from the second set to dispatch World number 2, Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon.

He went down 1:6 in the first set before digging in to win the second set 7-6 (8-6).

But it was the third set that left the crowd standing on their feet in ovation to what was quickly adjudged a Rafael Nadal versus Djokovic of old.

After sitting at 3:1, both Alcaraz and Djokovic served up a pulsating match which ran for 26 minutes, seeing 13 deuces and 7 breakpoints.

At a point in the incredible 26 minutes set, Alcaraz’s sixth breakpoint appeared to have sealed the game to a 4:1 but Djokovic stopped mid-rally to challenge a call.

The umpire declared in his favour as the ball was a millimetre or two wide.

But that did not deter Alcaraz and Djokovic’s desire to hold his opponent’s serve evaporated as the Spaniard raced to a 5:1 lead before closing it at 6:1 to an astonishing crowd.

Djokovic was the first to come out of the block with a 0:30 lead in the 4th set but a combination of slow reactions and judgement tilted the game in Alcaraz’s favour but he could not take them.

He closed the Spanish sensation down to a one-all, before Alcatraz broke again to a 2:1 lead holding a deuce for a third when Djokovic hoped to level at two-all to stay in the game.

He then served to level at two-all in a game that descended into attrition before taking it 3:6 for a two-all four sets.

Djokovic had raced to a 2:4 lead before being cut back to a 3:4. He then served up the old Djokovic to race to a 3:5 lead in his bid to force a 5th set.

He indeed escaped being bled to death with a tense 3:6 win to take the game to the decisive set.

In the 5th set, it was all Djokovic who came flying with a 0:1 lead. But Alcatraz conjured up an incredible reaction to lead 3:1 when he left his opponent stranded.

Djokovic neared 3:2 before allowing Alcaraz to make it 4:2. He however regained his composure to cut it back to 4:3 then leading 0:15 as Alcaraz served.

Then Alcaraz threw in the last of his energy, racing to a 5:3 for a decisive set game.

Although Djokovic stormed back to make it 5:4, all that was an exercise in futility as Alcaraz held on to serve a match point at 40:30 to consign Djokovic to a defeat which would have made him equal Roger Federer’s most grand slam win.

He surrounded any glimmer of hope to the 20-year old Alcatraz fondly called Carlito at 1:6, 7-6 (8-6), 6:1, 3:6, 6:4 in a five game thriller in the game that lasted 2 hours, 49 minutes.

The British game is played on grass.