Imo 2023: NNPP’s Odunzeh Names Journalist Iroegbu As Campaign DG

Chibuzor Kalu

Uche Ben Odunzeh, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate, has announced the appointment of Senator Jude Obianuju Iroegbu as his campaign Director-General ahead of the November 11 Imo State gubernatorial election.

Iroegbu, a journalist, security analyst, and multimedia consultant, will lead the team that will propel Odunzeh’s bid for the Imo State governorship seat.

The governorship candidate described Iroegbu as having “impressive achievements and exemplary leadership” required to garner support for him ahead of the poll.

The appointment, effective immediately, was announced in a letter signed by Odunzeh on July 14th.

Odunzeh said he anticipates that Iroegbu will lead an impactful, message-driven campaign, leading the party to victory at the polls.

Iroegbu, originally from Okigwe LGA of Imo State and raised in Lagos and other parts of the country, has over 16 years of experience as a journalist, defence editor, analyst, researcher, and development knowledge facilitator.

He currently serves as the CEO of CANAG Communication, Editor-in-Chief at Global Sentinel, and Editor-at-Large at PRNigeria. He is also the Convener of Geopolitics Series and Founder of the Media Centre for Development.

During his twelve-year experience as the Defence Correspondent and security analyst at THISDAY and Arise TV, Senator Iroegbu garnered expertise in the security sector and governance reforms. He has provided consultancy services to renowned organizations such as the British Council, UNICEF, ECOWAS Commission, UNFPA, Nigerian military services, and US-based ORB International, amongst others on issues of media, security, development and international relations.

Iroegbu holds a bachelor’s degree in History and International Studies from Imo State University, a master’s degree in Conflict, Security, and Development from the Nigerian Defence Academy, and another master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He is currently pursuing an MSc in Political Economy and Development Studies at the University of Abuja.

On the other hand, Chief Odunzeh, the NNPP Guber candidate, was born into the family of Chief Austin Nwaoha Odunzeh (the Akajaiku 1 of Eziachi) and Ezinne Victoria Chioma Odunzeh in Eziachi Orlu LGA, Imo State, Nigeria.

Odunzeh became an entrepreneur before age of 21 began his education at Childville Nursery School in Yaba, Lagos State, where he received his early education and then attended Our Lady of Apostles Primary School in Yaba, obtaining his First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC). For his secondary education, he attended St. John’s College and Palm Groove Secondary School in Lagos State from 1991 to 1996, acquiring his West African Senior School Certificate (WASCE). He later pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Economics at the University of District of Columbia, Washington DC, from 2005 to 2008.

Odunzeh is the chairman of EUC Group, which specialises in real estate, engineering, construction, and advertising. With over 25 years of experience in running and starting businesses in the United States and Nigeria, he has established a track record of building nine-figure businesses and is recognised as one of Nigeria’s preeminent CEO mentors. He is actively involved in the real estate sector and has empowered over 5000 people across the nation through his real estate company, EUC Realtors, and foundation platform. His contributions have earned him the title of “Babalaje of Ibejuland,” and he is a Prince in his community, Eziachi Kingdom. Odunzeh was elected to represent the Orlu/Orsu/Oru-East Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, following the endorsement of the great people of the constituency.

Odunzeh and Iroegbu who are in their early 40s believe that their synergy will result in victory for the latter.