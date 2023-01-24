BREAKING: Tension In Shiroro Community As Many Feared Dead In ‘Bomb Explosion’

There is palpable tension in the Galadima Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State following reports of a bomb explosion.

Residents in the community were said to have sent multiple distress signals over the incident.

A security analyst identified as @secmxx disclosed the information via his Twitter handle, stating an unspecified number of residents are currently feared dead and injured.

#osint…24-01-23,. Residents of galadiman kogo area close to the shiroro dam in Niger state are sending multiple SOS over a series of explosion in the area, there are unconfirmed reports of casualties. The identity of the culprits is still sketchy pic.twitter.com/gUdVDA4LSu — m. u (@secmxx) January 24, 2023

THE WHISTLER traced Facebook accounts of individuals residing in the state to confirm the reports, and two accounts were found.

A Facebook user, Massanja Danlami wrote: “Shiroro Local Government on Fire especially Galkogo community need our prayers. Many lives have lost (sic). Oh Allah protect us”.

Another user, Beli Abubakar Nasiru wrote: “Innalillahi Wa innailaihirrajiun. Reports coming in, from the Bomb blast that occurred today in Galadima Galkogo in Shiroro LGA is not good at all a lot of casualties. Ya Allah has mercy on us”.

THE WHISTLER further contacted the state’s police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun who declined comment on the incident but asked that the reporter, speak to the State’s Commissioner for Security and Internal Affairs, Emmanuel Umar.

Umar confirmed an attack had occurred in the community but debunked the report of an explosion. He also did not state when the incident occurred.

He said, “There is an attack that happened and I am in the middle of an emergency now, but get it correctly, it is not an explosion but we are trying to find out what truly happened”.

Umar noted that details of the incident will be communicated shortly.