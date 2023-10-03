BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints El-Rufai’s Man As Minister

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Abbas Balarabe as the ministerial nominee from Kaduna State to substitute for former Governor Nasir El-Rufai whose nomination was earlier rejected by the Senate.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read out a letter from President Tinubu during the plenary on Tuesday seeking Balarabe’s confirmation.

Balarabe had served as Secretary to the Kaduna State Government during El-Rufai’s tenure.

More details to follow…