BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints El-Rufai’s Man As Minister
President Bola Tinubu has nominated Abbas Balarabe as the ministerial nominee from Kaduna State to substitute for former Governor Nasir El-Rufai whose nomination was earlier rejected by the Senate.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read out a letter from President Tinubu during the plenary on Tuesday seeking Balarabe’s confirmation.
Balarabe had served as Secretary to the Kaduna State Government during El-Rufai’s tenure.
More details to follow…