BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints El-Rufai’s Man As Minister

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Bola-Ahmed-Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Abbas Balarabe as the ministerial nominee from Kaduna State to substitute for former Governor Nasir El-Rufai whose nomination was earlier rejected by the Senate.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read out a letter from President Tinubu during the plenary on Tuesday seeking Balarabe’s confirmation.

Balarabe had served as Secretary to the Kaduna State Government during El-Rufai’s tenure.

More details to follow…

