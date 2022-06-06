BREAKING: Tinubu, Osinbajo Out As Adamu Announces Lawan As APC Consensus Candidate

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has announced Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as the party’s consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The APC leadership’s decision has officially put a roadblock to the presidential ambitions of Vice President, Yemi Osinabajo and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s national leader.

The development is said to have caused division amongst members of the National Working Committee of the APC.

Lawan’s announcement also contradicts the recommendation of northern governors of the APC who had earlier written to President Muhammadu Buhari backing the rotation of the presidency to the Southern region in 2023.

