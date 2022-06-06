Owo Massacre: Tinubu Donates N75m, League Of Imams Mourns

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday announced the donation of N75m to victims of gunmen attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State and the church.

He promised N50m to the victims and N25m to the church.

The church was attacked on Sunday during the mass and dozens of worshippers were killed and many injured.

Tinubu, whose party is conducting the presidential primary election in Abuja today rushed down to Owo to sympathise with the people.

Speaking at the Palace of Olowo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, during a condolence visit in the company of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Tinubu condemned the violent attack on innocent worshippers.and promised to work with the governor to bring relief to the victims.

Tinubu said, “There is no place for such hatred and wanton taking of innocent lives in our country.”

He described the attack as horrendous, saying such had never been witnesses in the South-West.

Meanwhile, the league of Imams and Alfas, Ondo State has expressed shock about the massacre in the church.

In a statement by the Chairman of the League, Alhaji Ahmad Aladesawe and the secretary, Alhaji AbeulRasheed Akerele, said the entire Muslims in Ondo State sympathise with the Catholic church in particular and the entire Christians in Owo.

The statement read, ” We condemn the incident in it entirety, it is barbaric and uncalled for.

“The league used this medium to commiserate with the family of those who lost their lives in the ugly incident.

“Our prayer is that such an ugly situation will not repeat itself again.”