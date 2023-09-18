BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Dauda Lawal’s Election As Zamfara Governor
The Zamfara State election petition tribunal has affirmed the election of Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the governor of Zamfara State.
The court gave the ruling on Monday in Sokoto State.
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Lawal the winner of the March election with 377,726 votes.
He defeated then incumbent, Bello Matawalle who polled 311,976 votes according to the official results declared by the state collation officer, Kashim Shehu of the University of Birnin Kebbi.
Details later…