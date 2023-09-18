BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Dauda Lawal’s Election As Zamfara Governor

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Zamfara State election petition tribunal has affirmed the election of Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the governor of Zamfara State.

The court gave the ruling on Monday in Sokoto State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Lawal the winner of the March election with 377,726 votes.

He defeated then incumbent, Bello Matawalle who polled 311,976 votes according to the official results declared by the state collation officer, Kashim Shehu of the University of Birnin Kebbi.

Details later…