BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Dauda Lawal’s Election As Zamfara Governor

Nigeria
By Isuma Mark
Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal

The Zamfara State election petition tribunal has affirmed the election of Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the governor of Zamfara State.

Advertisement

The court gave the ruling on Monday in Sokoto State.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

We Will Secure Victory For PDP During Imo Governorship Election — Campaign Director

Nigeria Politics

Matawalle Handed Me Bankrupt State, Says Zamfara Gov Lawal

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Lawal the winner of the March election with 377,726 votes.

He defeated then incumbent, Bello Matawalle who polled 311,976 votes according to the official results declared by the state collation officer, Kashim Shehu of the University of Birnin Kebbi.

Details later…

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement