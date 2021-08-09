BREAKING:Court Remands 21-Year-Old Suspect In Prison Over Super TV CEO Murder



A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court has ordered that 21-year -old UNILAG student, Chidinma Ojukwu, be remanded in prison for 30 days.

The accused person is the prime suspect in the murder of Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

The Chief Magustrate, Mrs. Adeola Adedayo, gave the remand order on Monday when Ojukwu was arraigned before her court

She gave the order pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

Ataga was found dead in a short-let apartment which he and Ojukwu, his lover had lodged in.

His corpse was found in the apartment on June 16 and the police arrested the prime suspect who confessed stabbing the deceased to death.

She admitted that she picked the ATM card of the deceased and withdrew N380,000 from his account.

However, days after this, she granted an interview to a TV station where she recanted and said she knew nothing about the killing.