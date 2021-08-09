Petrol Laden Tanker Crushes Five To Death In Ibadan

Five passengers in a taxi were reportedly crushed to death by a petrol tanker in Ibadan on Monday.

The fully loaded 33,000 litre-capacity tanker was said to have lost control as a result of break failure before killing the victims.

Eyewitnesses said the crash occured at Celica area on the Ife-Ibadan Expressway around 7:30am.

The tanker was said to have fallen into a ditch after crushing the taxi.

The tragedy happened barely a month after a gas loaded tanker veered into the Bode Market in Molete, Ibadan and crushed six persons to death after the truck suffered brake failure.

The FRSC and other rescuers reportedly responded promptly and this was said to have prevented a secondary Ioss of lives which they said would have been more disastrous .

A food vendor around the place, Shakirat Ganiyu, said the firefighters and the Federal Road Safety Corps responded on time and they quickly cleared the road and made sure that there was no explosion.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Oyo State, Uche Chukwurah, while confirming the crash to THE WHISTLER said three male adults and two female adults lost their lives in the crash.

Chukwurah said, “The tanker had brake failure and the driver lost control of the vehicle before crushing five persons to death.”