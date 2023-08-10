BUA Targets More Sales From Cement, Unveils Initiative To Reward Customers With Cash, Car

BUA Cement Plc, one of the biggest manufacturers of Cement in Nigeria, has unveiled initiatives to reward loyal customers 15 years after commencing operation.

The initiative was flagged-off on Thursday at an event in Abuja.

The event had in attendance the Chief Financial Officer, Jacques Piekarski; the Deputy Director of the Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission, Chinyere Anyokwa, and representatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The promo is expected to run for 83 days and will see users of BUA Cement win the company’s branded T-shirts, rechargeable lamps, TV sets, Generator sets, tricycles for carrying cement, and Android phones.

However, there is a prize of N16 million for 16 end users, while the grand prize is a MG executive saloon car.

Piekarski explained that the initiative was strategically introduced to support their customers as well as boost production.

He said, “This event is very important to us, we will like to support our customers for their loyalty, and for sure, this initiative will open a series of future events for us. We want to reward our loyal customers through this promotion.

“This initiative is called Win with the King, and the reward will be done in a lottery manner. This is because we take a lot of pride in our distributors and end users, they are very important to us and we take that very seriously.”

The company is second only to Dangote Cement Plc in terms of production capacity and market capitalization.

According to Piekarski, BUA has taken the initiative to expand its production capacity, which would create more jobs for Nigerians.

He said, “Last year we became the number two cement manufacturer in Nigeria, and with the commissioning of a cement firm in Sokoto of about 3 million tonnes in capacity, we will continue to expand.

“Currently we are building 2000 lines in Sokoto, and this will add 6 million tonnes starting from the beginning of next year, in total, we will have a total production capacity of 70 million tonnes.”

In his keynote address, the Director-General of NLRC, Lanre Gbajabiamila, said the promo is legally licensed by the organization because it’s geared towards rewarding customers.

The DG, represented by the Deputy Director, Anyokwa, said that participating in the lottery would generate more revenue for the NLRC.

The Director-General of the FCCPC, Irukera (represented), promised that the lottery would be conducted in a transparent manner.

The DG said the commission would ensure that the beneficiaries are customers of BUA.

“At the end of this promo, the FCCPC will contact all the winners, and if there is a complaint from any consumers, it will take the necessary actions,” the FCCPC warned.