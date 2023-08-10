Tribunal Sacks NNPP Lawmaker, Declares APC Winner Of Tarauni Fed Constituency

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The member representing Tarauni Federal Constituency of Kano State at the Federal House of Representative, Umar Mukhtar Yerima, under the New Nigeria Peoples Party has been sacked.

The National and State House of Assembly Election petition tribunal announced the decision on Thursday citing a case of certificate forgery.

In the far-reaching decision, the tribunal, presided over by a three-man panel led by Justice I. P. Chima declared the All Progressive Congress, APC candidate, Hafizu Kawu as the duly elected winner of the February 25th election.

This followed a petition filed by Kawu challenging the emergence of Yerima before the tribunal.

Delivering its judgement, the panel ruled that the primary school certificate tendered by the respondent, Umar Mukhtar Yerima was forged.

According to the tribunal, Hausawa Primary School has disowned the certificate as the name of the respondent is not on its record therefore, what Yerima presented was fake.

The Panel then declared that all the votes scored by the NNPP candidate at the February poll are a waste.

Consequently, it directed that the APC candidate whom INEC announced as the first runner-up, who is the petitioner, Kawu be issued a certificate of return and the winner of the election.

No order was granted concerning salaries or allowances Yerima must have collected since his inauguration in June.