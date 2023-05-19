Buhari Appoints Oluwatoyin Madein As First Female Accountant General For The Federation

Nigeria
By Busayo Agbola
Muhammadu-Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the new Accountant General of the Federation.

Advertisement

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the President’s Director of Communication, Mohammed Ahmed on Friday, 19th May 2022.

Madein, alongside 19 other candidates was shortlisted for the position back in January.

RELATED
Nigeria

Afenifere Worried For Tinubu Over Huge Debt He’ll Inherit From Buhari

Nigeria Politics

NiDCOM: Abike To Spend Another 4 Years In Tinubu’s Govt As Buhari Re-Appoints Her

“President, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Dr. (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, as the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation following the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the existing vacancy.

“The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, CFR made this known today, Friday 19 May 2023, in Abuja, adding that the appointment is with effect from Thursday, May 18, 2023,” the statement read.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the new appointee is to resume immediately.

Prior to this appointment, she served as the Director, Finance and Accounts, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

She holds a Ph.D. in Management Finance from Walden University, Minnesota, USA and would become the first female to occupy that office in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement