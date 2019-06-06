Sponsored

Buhari Hints At Next Minister Of Finance

Nigeria Politics
By Abimbola Johnson
President-Muhammadu-Buhari-Receives-Traditional-Rulers (1)
President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has hinted Nigerians on who will emerge as the next Minister of Finance.

The president, speaking while receiving representatives of Nigerian women on a Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said Nigeria’s next finance minister would likely be a woman.

This, he said is because the biggest trust any leader will entrust is to give the treasury to a woman.

Recall that Buhari had appointed Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, as finance minister in 2015. She resigned her appointment on September 14, 2018, after she was accused of forging her National Youth Service Corps, NYSC certificate. The president, thereafter, appointed Mrs. Zainab Ahmed as her replacement. She handed over on May 28th as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Since his inauguration for a second term in office, Nigerians have been itching to know those that will make it to the president’s new cabinet.

The president, who has always declined comment on the matter, has however assured that he will disclose the names of those who will be appointed soon.

He said the nation’s Ministry of Finance has been in the hands of women since 2015 when his government came on board.

He said: “I think the biggest trust any leader will entrust, whether in a household, a town or a country is to give the treasury to the women. Since I came women are in charge of the treasury.

“So, I don’t think it is the number that matters, the fundamental thing is who hold the bag. Look at the treasury and look at the civil service. Even with this, you are still asking for more. In the spirit of Oliver Twist, we will watch out the numbers.”

