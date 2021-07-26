Buhari Jets Out To Meet Boris Johnson, Books Appointment With Doctors In London

President Muhammadu Buhari’s earlier postponed trip to London has been rescheduled for today (Monday).

Buhari had been scheduled to visit the British capital for a routine medical check-up in June, but the Presidency announced postponement of the trip without giving any explanation.

The president is expected to jet out from Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the postponed trip, which could have been Buhari’s second visit to London in 2021, was deferred amidst threats by some Nigerians to harass the president on arrival at the Abuja House in the UK.

During the rescheduled trip, Buhari would attend the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 after which he would stay back for “a few days” to see his physicians before returning to the country in the second week of August, said the Presidency.

Buhari would also “hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson,” according to his senior media adviser, Femi Adesina.

Adesina, in a statement on Monday, said “the Summit, which will be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices.



“It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.”

Adesina added that the Summit would focus on the following themes: “The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others.”

He said , “The President will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.”