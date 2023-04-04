Buhari Makes U-Turn, Sacks Reappointed NASENI Boss

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barely 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari extended his tenure, the executive vice chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Professor Mohammed Haruna, has been ordered to vacate the office with immediate effect.

Haruna had completed two terms in office and was expected to hand over to a successor at the expiration of his tenure this week but got a 2-year extension.

It is unclear what prompted President Buhari to rescind Haruna’s tenure extension, but the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who announced the reversal, said the decision was “due to the fact completed two tenures of five years each” in office.

No further reason was given as to why Haruna’s tenure was extended in the first instance.

Mustapha directed the NASENI boss to “immediately hand over his office to the next most senior officer in the establishment.”

The SGF added, “The President appreciates the contributions of Professor Haruna in the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy, and wishes him success in his future endeavours.”

NASENI is an agency under the Presidency whose mandate includes “nurturing an appropriate and dynamic Science and Engineering infrastructure base for achieving home initiated and home sustained industrialization for Nigeria.”