To Boost Security, NCC Recommends Two-Factor Authentication To WhatsApp Users

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has recommended that WhatsApp users deploy Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) while using the application.

Advertisement

The NCC’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) made the recommendation.

This was revealed in a statement on Tuesday by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Reuben Muoka.

He described 2FA as an identity and access management security method that requires two forms of identification to access resources and data, adding that it would prevent users from falling victim to hackers seeking to take over accounts belonging to other people.

“In the world of messaging apps, one of the most popular and recognisable is WhatsApp.

“WhatsApp is 100 per cent free to use, has a great mobile app, and supports audio and video calls.

Advertisement

“Whether you rely on WhatsApp for all your messaging needs or just use it from time to time, it is recommended to set it up with (2FA).

“With this enabled, you will need to enter a custom PIN every time you log into WhatsApp from a new device, adding an extra layer of security to your account,” he said.

Mouka, while quoting the NCC-CSIRT, listed some of the security features which the 2FA grants users.

“The Team said, 2FA gives businesses or people the ability to monitor and help safeguard their most vulnerable information and networks.

“The 2FA is important because it prevents cybercriminals from stealing, destroying, or accessing your internal data records for their own use,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that, according to the CSIRT, there are ten steps involved in enabling the 2FA.

“Open WhatsApp, tap settings, tap account, tap Two-Step Verification, tap enable, then enter the six-digit PIN you wish to use, tap next, then enter it a second time to confirm it, tap Next, add an email address for extra security and then tap next.

“For those concerned that their PIN might have been compromised or is easy to guess, they can change their WhatsApp PIN or email address by tapping settings, the two-Step Verification, tap Change PIN or Change Email Address, enter a new PIN or email address, and then tap ‘next’ to effect the necessary changes.”