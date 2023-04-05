‘Who Doesn’t Know Who Did It For Tinubu?’ – Wike Mocks Tonye Cole Over Claim He Helped APC Win Rivers Presidential Poll

174 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has openly admitted working for Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election in the state.

Advertisement

Wike’s admission came on Tuesday during the commissioning of a Government Secondary School in Kpor Community of Gokana Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The governor was refuting an alleged claim by the Rivers governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole, that he contributed to Tinubu’s victory in the state.

“How can people say that they rigged you. You said you made your presidential candidate to win. Your presidential candidate won, but you don’t get one senate (seat). What kind of wining is that?” Wike, who belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party, queried.

“You know this attitude of playing to the gallery. Tell people the truth and the truth is simple. APC as a party in this state is no longer in existence and there’s no propaganda or campaign that will make Rivers to change.

“You said you made your presidential candidate to win…who doesn’t know who did it? Is it hidden? They supported PDP’s candidate (Atiku Abubakar) and they lost woefully, they didn’t get 25% of votes. We supported a southern president (Bola Tinubu) and we owe no apologies, for equity, fairness and justice.”

Advertisement

— Thugs’ Attack On Tonye Cole —

Speaking further, Wike denied the allegation that thugs sponsored by his party attacked Cole when he visited the Rivers office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collect certified true copies of materials used for the governorship election for the purpose of challenging the outcome in court.

Videos purportedly showing gun wielding PDP thugs blocking access to the Rivers INEC office had circulated on social media.

Wike wondered why Cole, and not his lawyers or agents, was the one visiting the INEC office in Rivers to collect the electoral materials if not that he had an ulterior motive.

“Have you seen where a candidate is going to INEC to collect certified true copies (CTC)? What are your lawyers doing. What are your agents doing? These are duties of lawyers. What CTC do you want to collect.

Advertisement

“Can’t people see the truth of the matter, you’ve lost the election. Even if they cancel the election 25 thousand times in this State, you cannot win us (PDP) in this State. Let the truth be told.”