Buhari Reacts To Tinubu’s Election As ECOWAS Chairman: ‘Let’s Support Him To Not Let Them Down’

Nigeria’s immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated his successor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following his election as the new chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

At the 63rd ordinary session of the regional bloc held on Sunday, Tinubu was elected to succeed President Umaro Embalo of Guinea-Bissau whose tenure came to an end.

Buhari called on Nigerians to give President Tinubu all the support he needs to restore ECOWAS as the defender of democracy in the West Africa region.

“West Africans have entrusted our new leader with an enormous responsibility, and it will be our task as citizens to support him to not let them down.

“I pray the Almighty will make his tenure as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government see to the restoration of ECOWAS as the bastion of democracy, good governance and a leader in fighting terrorism and climate change on the continent,” the former president’s ex-media aide, Garba Shehu, quoted him as saying.

Tinubu, in his acceptance speech in Bissau, the Guinea-Bissau capital where the session held, said governments of the West African states must come together to stop coups.

“We will not allow coup after coup in Africa again.

“We will take democracy seriously with African Union and extend the same to the European Union including Britain and America.

“Democracy is very tough to manage but it is the best form of government and we all ascribed to it,” the Nigerian leader said after he received handover documents from President Embaló.