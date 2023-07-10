Kyari Opens Nigeria Oil & Gas Conference, Assures Stakeholders Of More Strategic Partnerships

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari has declared open the Nigeria Oil and Gas conference currently holding in Abuja.

Advertisement

Kyari who was represented by the NNPC’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Adokiye Tombomieye assured stakeholders in the oil and gas sector of more strategic partnerships.

The NOG Energy Week is Nigeria’s foremost international energy conference.

The 2023 Energy Week is the 22nd edition of the annual event holding at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

It has a theme “Powering Nigeria’s Sustainable Energy Future”.

Advertisement

The gathering draws together policymakers, regulators, and leaders from the private sector to discuss Nigeria’s vital energy agenda.

Presidents, ministers, heads of government agencies, and CEOs have participated in the NOG Energy Week strategic conference for over 20 years to discuss policy implementation, project developments, investment opportunities, and solutions to current industry challenges, such as how to decarbonize traditional oil and gas operations

Since 2000, NOG Energy Week has attracted over 100,000 attendees from over 75 countries and over 50 national and international oil companies, in addition to hosting a world-class conference with over 1000 speakers, over 23,000 delegates, and 345 sessions.

The NOG Energy Week is also renowned for its many hours of strategic business networking events, such as the Golf Tournament, Gala Dinners, VIP Energy Club, and Awards Ceremony, which take place alongside the conference and exhibition.

NNPC Limited, IPPG, Nigeria LNG Limited, Tetracore, Oando, ND Western, UTM FLNG, NCDMB, TotalEnergies, Shell, Chevron, NUPRC, ExxonMobil, Amazon Energy, Coleman Cables, Amni, and many others are among the sponsors of the 2023 NOG Energy Week.

Advertisement

Kyari in his brief address at the event welcome all industry experts to the 2023 Energy Week as they convene to discuss and debate strategies that will increase investment flows into the country, enhance industry operations, and promote international partnerships.