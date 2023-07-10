Diphtheria: Osun Reactivates Emergency Response Centre As Infection Kills 6-Year-Old

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered the immediate reactivation of the Osun State Emergency Response Center to stop the further spread of Diphtheria, a deadly disease that has killed a 6-year-old in the state.

The Osun Ministry of Health has begun contact tracing in the community where the incident occurred while additional suspected cases are undergoing the necessary test.

The Ministry was said to have briefed the governor of the outbreak of the infectious disease in the state, informing him that a suspected patient, aged 6, had presented symptoms on June 25th, 2023, and died from the infection on July 7th.

Close contacts of the index case, including medical personnel, were line-listed, watched over, and reportedly given medication.

Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, quoted the quoted as saying: “I have directed that the state emergency response be reactivated. As a matter of urgency, the confirmed case at Osogbo is to be immediately followed up with contact tracing to ascertain the status of those who had been in contact with the victim.

“Additionally, emergency treatment must be made available to the infected. We are in touch with the National Centre for Disease Control for the exchange of information and technical support. I want to assure our people that proactive steps are being taken to nip in the bud any widespread escalation of the outbreak.”

The governor urged Osun residents to be vigilant and observe precautions that the Ministry of Health will soon be issuing.

He stressed the importance of getting children and wards immunized by parents while assuring that his administration was on top of things.