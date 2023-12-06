Bulgarian Govt To Partner Abia In Development Of Education, Agric Sectors

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Bulgarian government has said it is prepared to partner the Abia State government to boost the economy of the state.

The Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Yanko Yordanov disclosed this when he visited Governor Alex Otti in his Nvosi Isialangwa country home with other officials of the embassy.

He said they intend to seek partnership with the state government in agricultural, economic, education, and human capital development sectors.

According to Yordanov, the existence of a wide range of opportunities in Abia State is the reason the Bulgarian government and private investors desire to develop partnerships with the state government.

Responding, Governor Alex Otti expressed joy with the Bulgarian Ambassador and his delegation for their interest in Abia State, stressing that his government was willing for the partnership, especially in the areas the Bulgarian Government had chosen to assist the state.

The governor, who expressed gratitude to the delegation for the confidence it had shown in Abia State, gave an assurance that the state would welcome the training and technology the Bulgarian government would offer.