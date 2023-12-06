NANS President Calls For Investigation Into Death Of Students In Ebonyi, Bauchi, Ogun

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The newly elected president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Pedro Obi has called for thorough investigation into the death of three students in Ebonyi, Bauchi and Ogun States.

Obi, in a condolence message to the families and institutions of the slain students, called on the police to bring everybody responsible for the death of the students to justice.

Recall that one of the students, a 300-level student of Ebonyi State University, Ayogu Evans, died in a car accident while being chased by police officers on Saturday, December 2.

Another student, Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph, a student of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State, was also stabbed to death by robbers while attempting to forcefully seize his phone.

Also, another student of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Sapaade, Ogun State, was recently killed during a robbery attack, while about nine others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Obi, who expressed sadness over the death of the students, called for improved security for students in and around the school environment.

The statement read, “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of Ayugo Evans, a 300-level student of Ebonyi State University’s Department of Sociology and Anthropology, due to a tragic motor accident allegedly caused by a pursuit by the Nigeria Police Force.

“The loss of such a promising young individual is a devastating blow not only to Ebonyi State University but to the entire Ebonyi State community. NANS stands in solidarity with the family of the deceased, the institution, and the Ebonyi State government during this difficult time of mourning.

“NANS calls upon the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. We urge swift action to identify and hold accountable any police officers involved in this pursuit that led to the unfortunate demise of Ayugo Evans.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ayugo Evans and reiterate our unwavering commitment to pursuing justice in this distressing situation.”

While speaking on the death of Agabaidu, the NANS President said, “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also expresses profound sorrow and solidarity with Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State, and the Bauchi State government following the tragic demise of Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph, a final year Geology student at ATBU. Joseph met an untimely demise due to a heinous attack by robbers on Saturday evening, resulting in an irreparable loss to the university community and the entire Bauchi State.

“NANS calls upon the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State, to conduct a thorough investigation into this heart-wrenching incident. We implore the authorities to swiftly apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice. The safety and security of our students, both on and off-campus, remain a paramount concern.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Also speaking on the Ogun incident, Obi said, “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) President, Comrade Pedro Chibuzo Obi, has issued a fervent and unequivocal condemnation following the tragic robbery attack that befell Ogun State Polytechnic, claiming the lives of innocent students.

“He expressed his profound dismay and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, over the barbaric attack at Ogun State Polytechnic.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims during this immensely difficult time.

“We demand immediate and thorough investigations into this heinous crime. It is imperative that those responsible for this tragic loss of life face the full force of justice.”

The NANS President called for security measures to be put in place across all educational institutions in the country, emphasizing the critical need for a safe and secure environment conducive to learning and development for students, faculty, and staff.

“It is incumbent upon all stakeholders, including authorities and security agencies, to collaborate and prioritize measures that prevent such grievous occurrences in the future,” he said.