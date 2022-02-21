Buni Delaying APC Convention To Lobby For Vice-President – Party Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State, Hassan Alwan, has accused the party’s Caretaker Committee chairman and Yobe State governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, of frustrating efforts to conduct the party’s national congress for pecuniary gains.

Alwan who made the allegations yesterday on Channel’s TV Sunday Politics accused Buni of using the party’s national chairman platform to lobby for the position of vice-president.

“The APC is about to be killed. The Caretaker chairman we brought in to take care of the party has failed in all its task. And all we see now is Mai Mala Buni determined to disgrace the president, they don’t even want to have the convention, he announced 26th, we are barely six days to the convention and we don’t even have any sub-committee to properly manage and conduct the convention.

“Mai Mala Buni does not want to go, he does not want to leave the leadership of the party. He is using the party platform to collect money from people that are contesting, that is what he does,” he said.

The APC chieftain also alleged that the Caretaker chairman demanded a bribe from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State before issuing a certificate of return to the state’s substantive party chairman, Abdullahi Abbas.

“When the appeal court judgement came on Thursday, and it was in favour of Kano State governor (Abdullahi Ganduje) and Kano State governor asked Buni to issue a certificate of return to the substantive party chairman of Kano State, he requested for money.

“He is not going to conduct the convention, he is bent on killing the party, he wants to conduct the presidential primaries so as to use the platform to bargain for vice president, that is what he is doing.

“We are ready for him. We are already galvanizing and mobilising people to prevent him from disgracing the party,” he added.

On the way forward, Awwal said the best solution is to dissolve the Mai Mala Buni Caretaker committee and reconstitute a new one to conduct the convention.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported the uncertainties trailing the party’s national convention initially billed for the 26th of February, 2022.

A source who spoke to this website during an exclusive telephone conversation had, when asked of progress report on the preparation, said, “Nothing has changed except that the convention would not hold.

“It has been agreed that the convention should be shifted to allow for proper negotiations on consensus candidates and resolve crises in state chapters.”