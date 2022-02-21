Ohanaeze Youths Ask Gov Ikpeazu To Arrest Perpetrators Of Abia Cattle Massacre

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Monday, condemned the recent killing of traders and cattle at Omumauzo Aba Cattle Market in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

Its national president, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, also charged Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to produce perpetrators of the evil act within seven days or face unrest.

He told newsmen in Umuahi that, “OYC insists that the governor must arrest those responsible for the sacrilegious act within seven days or face civil disobedience in Abia State.”

Igboayaka described the incident as unfortunate and a ploy by ‘some faceless and ungodly persons whose main objective is to keep maiming the precious lives of hardworking and innocent Nigerians’.

The youth body reiterated their commitment towards building bridges of peace in Nigeria.

Igboayaka said: “I’m appealing passionately to all Nigerians and the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) to please work with us and other relevant Igbo leaders and the security agencies to get to the root of this matter by fishing out the perpetrators of this crime whose intension is to knock the heads of the North and the East together and possibly repeat the 1967-1970 unfortunate Nigerian Civil War.”

He also called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali Baba, to expedite actions and present to Nigerians those that were responsible for the crime.

Igboayaka described the current state of insecurity as a national issue, stating that there is no region as welcoming and peaceful as the Southeast.

He regretted that the peace in the Southeast is being impeded by unidentified non-state actors whose objective is to destabilise Nigeria.

He warned those using IPOB to perpetuate crimes ‘to be ready to contend with Ndigbo’.

He said, “It’s clear that sponsored gangsters are working hard to blackmail IPOB to cause a tribal war in Nigeria.

“There are series of cases where criminals outside the Southeast came to commit this kind of crime and make it look like it’s IPOB, even shouting IPOB/ ESN while carrying out their conspiracy.”