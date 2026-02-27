By 2027, Power Issues Will Be Resolved— AEDC

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company(AEDC) on Thursday disclosed that it is working closely with the

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, (NNPC), to improve power supply in Abuja.

AEDC’s Managing Director, Mr Chijioke Okwuokenye, disclosed this during his interaction with journalists in Abuja.

THE WHISTLER recalls that NNPC is building a 350-megawatt (MW) generation plant around Gwagwalada to boost electricity supply in Abuja and its environs.

He said, ”We are doing a lot when it comes to partnerships to introduce a better generation in certain areas, where we know that the grid is not strong enough to provide the volume of energy needed.

”There is a 350 megawatt (MW) generation plant being built by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) around Gwagwalada, that is meant to come up either in the last quarter of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027.

”That alone is going to massively relieve Abuja and environs of energy costs.

“We are working closely with the NNPC to see how we can take up that power and improve service delivery to Abuja. So I am very sure that by this time in 2027, all these issues will be resolved.”

Okwuokenye also said that the company was doing a lot in partnership to introduce embedded generation in certain areas where the grid is not strong enough to provide the volume of energy needed.

According to him, in 2025, the company increased its energy intake by almost 15 per cent from what it had in the previous year.

He, however, said that power had not been able to get everywhere for several reasons, adding that progress was being made and the future looks very bright.

”Talking about achievements, we have done a lot in terms of loss reduction. In 2025 alone, we brought down our losses from about 42 per cent to 32 per cent 10 basis point reduction in losses over the course of one year.

“We have also done a lot in terms of meeting our market obligation. I can tell you that before now. AEDC was one company known to have br debts to the market because in the past we were unable to meet our payment obligations to the market.

“That is now in the past. We are meeting 100 per cent of our obligations to the market and even paying down previous debts,” he said.

The managing director also said that from 2025 to date, AEDC has metered 70,000 customers under the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme Metering Initiative(DISREP) and the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF).

”These are real customers that have been moved from estimated billing to credible billing, thereby improving customer satisfaction and confidence, and also improving the liquidity in the market.

”This is a very, very big growth because for us at the DISCO, the aim is to ensure that we achieve 100 per cent metering of all our customers,” he said.

Okwuokenye said that the company was constructing a new feeder in Wuse to improve the power reliability in that area.

He said that by the second week of March, those in Wuse would be experiencing nothing less than 20 hours of uninterrupted supply.

“The company was creating redundancy, bringing in new feeders, and ensuring that even when there are faults and outages, AEDC will do backfeeding through its redundant network.

”We are also doing a dedicated feeder to Idu and the regulator is currently reviewing it and is going to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the industrial area.

”The idea is to create clusters of positive impacts, which will create the confidence both in investors and in customers that AEDC can deliver on its promise,” he said.

He appealed to the customers to be patient with the company as it is working hard to ensure that it provides them with constant and reliable electricity.

The AEDC MD said that the issue of energy theft and vandalism was posing a a serious challenge to the company and appealed for vigilance on the part of Nigerians.