Bye-Election: 3 Aspirants Jostle For Labour Party’s Ticket To Replace Gbajabiamila

Three aspirants will on Sunday slug it out at the Labour Party’s (LP) primary election for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in the Lagos State bye-election scheduled to hold on February 3, 2024.

The bye-election is to replace the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila, who represented Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in the lower house of the National Assembly for 20 years, tendered his resignation letter on the floor of the House on June 14, 2023 to resume work as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on December 22, 2023 released a timetable for conducting bye-elections resulting from resignation or demise of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

LP, which gave the ruling- All Progressives Congress (APC) a run for its money in the 2023 general elections, particularly in Lagos, will on Sunday hold its primary to elect a candidate who will fly the party’s flag in the election.

The party on Saturday, said that based on the qualifications of its aspirants, it was sure of producing a candidate that no candidate of APC, the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) or any other party can match at the February poll.

Among the party’s aspirants, THE WHISTLER gathered, include an engineer, a surgeon and a lawyer.

“We’re more than prepared. We’re starting to make sure that the process is fair, transparent and open, so that nobody will query our nomination process,” the state Secretary of the party, Sam Emeka Okpala, told THE WHISTLER.

“And the aspirants we’ve, they’re eminently qualified. We’ve a reputable electrical engineer; we’ve ENT surgeon specialist; we’ve a legal practitioner. So, you can see that the candidates we’re parading are more than qualified to beat whoever the APC or PDP or any other party will bring for the election.”

The bye-election is expected to be a tight contest between APC, LP and PDP.