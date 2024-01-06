Situation Report Reveals How NNPCL Fulfilled Promise Of Energy Security During Christmas, New Year

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Reports across states in Nigeria have revealed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) kept its promise to eliminate fuel queues during the Christmas and New Year.

Situation reports from different filling stations across Nigeria revealed that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol was in sufficient supply to ensure energy security during the festive period.

Advertisement

Visits across several filling stations in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Enugu, Bauchi, and Kano indicated the availability of products and there was the absence of queues.

In Umuahia, Abia State, petrol stations operated at full capacity with motorists expressing huge satisfaction with the availability of PMS and other products.

Motorists seamlessly drove into the filling stations to buy the product in other parts of the country, reports revealed.

The development underscores NNPCL’s capacity to ensure energy security in the country as well as a testament to its plan to fulfil promises to Nigerians.

Advertisement

NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, had before the festive season assured Nigerians of a sufficient supply of products to last through the season.

Soneye quoted the NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Mele Kyari to have said it was crucial to reassure Nigerians of a sufficient supply to safeguard national security to the fullest extent possible.

During a courtesy visit by Kyari to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the NNPCL boss said, “By the creation of the National Assembly, NNPC Ltd. is saddled with the responsibility of guaranteeing Nigeria’s energy security, which is critical to national security.

“We have made a robust plan for the forthcoming end-of-year festivities and beyond. We do not see any shortages in the petroleum products supply for the period.”

The Kyari-led NNPCL has ramped up efforts to eliminate long queues at filling stations in the festive run-up to Christmas and thr6 New Year.

Advertisement

Some filling stations were reportedly hoarding products with black marketeers exploiting the situation.

In the past, the activities of operators who hoard products and black-market operators induced severe hardship on Nigerians with high implications on transportation costs.

The Bola Tinubu administration began a reform on May 29, 2023, when the president announced the removal of fuel subsidy.

The bold initiative to remove fuel subsidies which gulped over N4trn in 2022 has put the nation’s oil industry in line with the post-Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) regime.

According to the Federal Government, as of November 2023, Nigeria saved about N1.45tn from earnings generated from the removal of subsidy on PMS.

The gains reflected in the rise witnessed in Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursement which is shared between the federal, states and Local Government Areas.