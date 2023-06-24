Calabar: 3 Out Of 14 Medical Students Missing After Cruise Boat Accident At Marina Resort

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Three out of 14 Nigerian medical students have gone missing following a cruise boat accident at the Marina Resort in Calabar, Cross River State, on Saturday.

The devastating incident occurred during the ongoing Nigeria Medical Students Games, which is reportedly organized annually by the Nigeria Medical Students Association (NIMSA).

The group of future medical professionals was said to have embarked on a leisurely cruise when the boat suddenly lost control and capsized.

While 11 of them have been rescued, three are yet to be found as of press time.

Confirming the incident, Emmanuel Ogbeche, Chief Press Secretary to Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Otu, said his principal has ordered investigation into the cruise boat mishap.

According to Ogbeche, Governor Otu charged security and rescue agencies as well as local villagers involved in the operations to find the three missing students and reunite them with their families.

“The news of a cruise boat mishap at the Marina Resort, a tourist and relaxation destination in Calabar, is saddening and calls for concern not only as your governor but as a parent.

“To imagine that the boat was overcrowded and some of those on it were without life jackets is of even greater concern, and the more reason why the state government will be investigating the incident and all those found culpable of having compromised on safety standards will face the wrath of the law.

“As a government, our administration remains committed to protecting the sanctity of life and providing an enabling environment for business, tourism and peaceable living. Therefore, any untoward action that could derail our objective will not be tolerated,” the governor stated.

Ogbeche further confirmed that all but one of the rescued students were out of the hospital, assuring that the remaining one would be stabilised by doctors.

He added that Governor Otu praised personnel of the Nigerian Navy and local villagers who responded swiftly to the “hapless revellers” and rescued 11 of the 14 passengers on the boat.