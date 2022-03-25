Catholic Church Asks For Prayers After Priest Was Abducted In Kaduna

The Catholic Diocese of Zaria has reacted to the abduction of its priest, Rev. Fr. Felix Zakari Fidson in Kaduna by calling for prayers for his safe release.

The church in a statement signed by Rev. Fr. Patrick Adikwu Odeh confirmed the development on Friday.

Ogeh also prayed that the priest, and all who are in the hands of kidnappers would be free.

The statement reads:

“We regret to officially announce and confirm the abduction of one of our Priests, Rev. Fr. Felix Zakari Fidson shortly after he left his residence at St. Ann’s Zango Tama II on his way to his diocesan headquarters on Thursday, 24 March, 2022.

“We call on all men and women of goodwill to pray for the safe release of Fr. Fidson and others from the hands of their abductors, on this day of the solemnity of the Annunciation.

“Through the intercession of our Lady, the Mother of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and our mother, may our brother, Rev. Fr. Felix Zakari Fidson and others return to us safe and sound.”