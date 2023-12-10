Chelsea Coach, Pochettino Calls For More Signings After Everton Loss

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mauricio Pochettino has called for Chelsea to sign more players in the January transfer window after another embarrassing 2-0 loss to Everton on Sunday.

The Blues suffered a second consecutive loss at Goodison Park thanks to two second half goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and substitute Lewis Dobbin.

The defeat leaves Chelsea 12th on the league, 18 points behind Liverpool after 16 matches.

Pochettino is demanding more players after another poor showing in front of goal, having struggled for goals all season.

“It’s about improving. We are talking after four, five months – 16 games – and it’s about assessing.

“If we are not able to score today with all the chances we had… we have to score if we want to win the game.

“We want to be in a different position in the table. The team played well against a very difficult team like Everton. We were much better than them, but you need to score.

“After the first half of the season, we need to check. That is the reality. If we are not receiving enough, maybe we need to do some movement.

“That is the thing to analyse with the sporting directors, to see if we can change this dynamic and improve in the second half of the season.

“We need to be more aggressive. Then it’s a massive assessment, and when the transfer window opens, we will see what we can do.

Chelsea have spent over £1bn on new players under the new ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

The Blues have also struggled with injuries this season. They were without 10 first team players for the Everton game.

Reece James and Robert Sanchez limped out injured at Goodison Park to add to more problems for Pochettino.

“I don’t like to talk too much about excuses, but this is the reality with one of the best full-backs in the world,” Pochettino said of James. “We will assess in the next few days what is going on with his hamstring.

“Sanchez suffered a problem against Manchester United, an issue with his knee. He felt something during the second half [against Everton]. That’s why he asked for the change.

“We hope that it’s not a big issue, like Marc Cucurella, who twisted his ankle.

Chelsea will hope to bounce back from the defeat when they take on Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.