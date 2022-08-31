Chelsea Sign 21-Year-Old  Wesley Fofana For Seven Years

By Ukpe Philip
Todd Boehly and Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana has signed a seven-year deal with Chelsea Football Club, the club has confirmed.

“Wesley Fofana is a Chelsea player after today completing a move from Leicester City and signing a seven-year contract with the Blues,” the club said on its official website on Wednesday.

It is reported that the deal was worth £75m.

Fofana, 21, is one of Premier League’s most highly rated young players and the club believes his arrival would boost Thomas Tuchel’s defence for the 2022/23 season.

The club had signed  Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella earlier in the summer.

Fofana, now a former Leicetser player said, “The two last days have been really big days for me and I’m very happy. I trained this morning with the team and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

“I’m here to win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I’m here to continue that.”

He was Foxes’ Young Player of the Year in his debut campaign in the Premier League, 2020/21 with Leicester.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said, “Wesley is a hugely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League at a young age. We are delighted we were able to bring one of Europe’s most exciting talents to Chelsea and further strengthen that area of our squad, both for this season and many more to come.”

