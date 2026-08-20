China Urges US To Withdraw Tariffs On Drones

China has urged the United States to immediately withdraw tariffs imposed on imported drones and related components, describing the measures as discriminatory against Chinese products.

He Yadong, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce, made the call on Thursday during a regular press conference in Beijing.

He said the US had “generalised” the concept of national security by imposing Section 232 tariffs on drones and drone components, adding that the measures would seriously harm Chinese companies and disrupt global drone supply chains.

China also criticised the different tariff rates imposed on products from various trading partners, saying the measures undermine a fair and competitive market environment.

The US announced the new drone tariffs last week under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, citing national security concerns and the need to reduce the country’s reliance on foreign-made drones and components.

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Under the measures, some imported drones will face tariffs of up to 100%, while smaller drones will be subject to lower duties. The tariffs are expected to take effect from September 3.

The US has said the measures are intended to strengthen domestic drone manufacturing and address security risks linked to dependence on foreign suppliers.

China has rejected the national security justification and called on Washington to withdraw the tariffs and return to negotiations based on mutual respect and cooperation.