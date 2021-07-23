Chinese Govt Donates 470,000 Covid-19 Vaccines To Nigeria

The Federal Government on Friday, received 470,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Chinese Government.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, made the donation to the Nigerian Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, in Abuja.

According to the Ambassador, the donation is as a result of the cordial relationship that exist between both countries.

“Nigeria is a very important country to China due to its population and size.

“COVID-19 is a health issue. We need cooperation. We need unity to overcome COVID-19,” he said.

The Ambassador, further condemned politicising issues surrounding COVID-19, adding that China is not the origin of the outbreak.

He added that China would support Nigeria in vaccine production in the long run.

While responding, Ehanire, commended the Chinese government for the gesture, adding that the donation was timely.

The minister said that Nigeria stopped vaccination on July 8 due to lack of vaccines but with the donation, vaccination of citizens would resume in earnest.

Ehanire called for collaborations and exchange of information on ways to eliminating COVID-19.

