Cholera Outbreak Claims Over 40 Lives In Borno

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A cholera outbreak has killed more than 40 people and infected over 3,000 residents across multiple communities in Borno State, raising serious public health concerns.

Official data shows the cases were recorded between May 1 and May 28, 2026, across seven local government areas—Maiduguri, Jere, Mafa, Konduga, Monguno, Ngala, and Magumeri. However, residents and families of victims believe the actual death toll may be higher, citing unreported cases and deaths occurring at home.

Earlier figures released by the government indicated 27 deaths and 2,715 infections as of May 27, which rose sharply within days to 37 deaths and over 3,000 cases, reflecting a rapid spread of the disease.

The situation is most severe in Maiduguri, the epicentre of the outbreak, where treatment centres are struggling to cope with the influx of patients. At the Brigadier-General Abba Kyari General Hospital in Ngaranam, patients were seen receiving treatment on bare floors due to overcrowding, with women and children forming the majority of those affected.

Health workers say the facilities are overwhelmed, with dozens of new cases recorded daily. Many patients arrive in critical condition, requiring urgent rehydration and emergency care.

Residents in hard-hit communities such as Shehuri Budum, Limanti, Shokari, and Gamboru reported multiple deaths before victims could access medical help. Some families also expressed reluctance to seek hospital care due to fear or misinformation, further worsening the situation.

Advertisement

Medical experts explain that Cholera is a highly contagious diarrhoeal illness caused by contaminated food or water. Symptoms include severe diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration, which can quickly become fatal if untreated.

Poor sanitation, open defecation, and reliance on unsafe water sources—such as contaminated reservoirs—have been identified as major drivers of the outbreak.

In response, the Borno State Government has intensified emergency measures, including deploying ambulances and paramedics to key locations, distributing medical supplies, and providing free treatment for affected patients.

Governor Babagana Zulum has approved the procurement of drugs, hygiene materials, and other medical consumables to support healthcare facilities handling the crisis.

Authorities have also launched public awareness campaigns, urging residents to maintain proper hygiene, drink safe water, and seek immediate medical attention when symptoms appear.

Advertisement

Traditional leaders, including the Shehu of Borno, have been engaged to mobilise communities and reinforce preventive measures.

Despite the interventions, health officials warn that the outbreak remains a serious threat, particularly in densely populated areas with poor sanitation, as efforts continue to contain its spread.