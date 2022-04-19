Chrisland School: Police Summon Head Teacher, Parents, Others To SCID Panti

The Lagos State Police Command has asked all the parties involved in the allegation of sexual abuse of a 10-year-old public of Christland school, in the Victoria Garden City area of the state to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti.

The State Police Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday.

He noted that the parties including the school’s head teacher, G.I. Azike and the parents of the female pupil involved in the case, are to give written statements among other questions that will be done.

Recall that the female minor was among 76 pupils that represented the school in the World School Games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The event which was held between March 8 and 14, 2022, ended with a scandalous report where minors were reportedly involved in a sexual act.

The event led to the indefinite suspension of the female pupil, described by the school, as a major actor in the immoral act.

But, the mother of the pupil, in a viral video, claimed that her daughter was drugged and raped by some male students of the school.