Christmas: Food Is Our Priority — Lagos Families Say

As Christmas and New Year celebrations approach, a cross-section of Lagos residents, on Monday, said that the economic hardship had forced them to downplay giving of gifts, cheery outings, gaily decoration of homes and fireworks during the season.

A cross-section of the residents, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that they now prioritise purchasing food as the most essential need during the season rather than indulging in non-essential items and activities associated with festive celebrations.

Mrs Precious Ajayi, a businesswoman, said she had resorted to improvising with the existing set of home decorative items she had been using since 2021.

Ajayi said that the current economic situation had likely resulted in financial challenges for many families, causing them to reassess their spending priorities.

“My husband and I are not financially bouyant to engage in any frivolous spending this time around, we will rather use the little resources we have to stock up our home with the needed foodstuff.

“The children too will be resuming school in January; we must be wise and save up toward paying their fees.

“Buying new set of decorative items or travelling this time around is expensive. All I’ll do is ensure that my family has access to good food during this Yuletide season,” she said.

Mrs Chinwe Okonkwo, a trader and mother of three, said: “Every year, we look forward to decorating our home with beautiful Christmas lights and decorations but with the current economic situation, we have to be more pennywise.

“Our focus is on necessities, and spending on non-essential items like elaborate decorations and fireworks is a luxury we can’t afford this year.

“People are looking for money to feed, which is the most important thing for now.”

Also, Mrs Alice Idachaba, a Nurse, said that she was less concerned about decorating her home for Christmas, as the most important thing now was getting new clothes for her children and food for the family.

“I am just going to allow my children display their sense of creativity this year, I won’t buy any decorative items, they will decorate the house with the knowledge of arts and paintings they have acquired in school.

“The resources I have is for food and clothing, and I am already thinking of school resumption by January. Feeding, clothing and school fees are the most important things on my mind,” she said.

Similarly, Mr Adamu Haruna, a Civil Servant, expressed his loss of interest in purchase of Christmas decoration items and fireworks as he said the limited resources at his disposal would be spent wisely on feeding his family well during the Yuletide.

Haruna said that trying to cope with the high cost of foodstuff and other things had been tiring.

“Will mounting Christmas tree yield food or money?” he asked.

Mr Adeola Oladipo, a trader who has been in the business of decorative items for over a decade, told NAN that “normally, by this time of the year, we will be overwhelmed with customers eager to adorn their homes with festive cheer.

“But this year, it’s a different story. People are cautious about spending money due to the economic challenges

“The usual hustle and bustle in the markets are conspicuously absent.”

Another trader, Mr Ahmed Bakare, said that he was concerned about the next step in boosting sales strategically.

“This time of the year is usually magical for us. Families come together to celebrate, and our stalls are flooded with eager customers.

“But this year, it’s different, people are struggling, and the festive spirit seems to be fading,” he said.

Mr Ngozi Eze, a trade who sells decorative items and fireworks, noted the drastic change in consumer behaviour.

“People used to spend generously on fireworks to light the night skies in celebration.

“Now, they are counting every Naira. The economic hardship has forced many to rethink their priorities, “she said.

She also said that traders were getting creative to adapt to the changes.

“Some have introduced special discounts and bundled offers, hoping to entice hesitant shoppers.

“Others have diversified their inventory, incorporating more affordable options to cater to a broader audience,” she said.

Also, hamper traders at the popular Apongbon Market in Lagos, decried low patronage.

Usually, Christmas season is characterised with sales and distribution of hampers of various sizes to appreciate family friends and loved ones.

Kuburat Alebiosu, who has been selling hampers for over 25 years, said patronage had been dull as corporate organisations who usually purchase in large quantities were only getting few.

She said that the business was no longer lucrative and had decided to look into an additional means of making money during the season.

“This is the season when we make beautiful sales but it is unfortunate people are not buying hampers like before, because it has become expensive.

“Initially, hampers with the lowest quantity of items was sold for N10,000 but now, we are packing that for N35,000.

“The premium quantity which usually accommodates exotic wines, beverages and some other foreign items was sold between N150,000 and N200,000 but now costs between N300,000 and N400,000.

“We also have some for N50,000, N100,000 but the least for now is N20,000, with very few items.

“We are tired of the situation at hand, we want the government to work more in ensuring our Naira gains more value in the coming year,” she said.

Also, Labake Olatunji who inherited the business from her late mother, said it had become obvious that people were more focused on essential needs rather than festive luxuries.