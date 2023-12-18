Osimhen’s Napoli To Face Barcelona In Champions League Second Round Clash (Full Draws)

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli will face Barcelona in the Champions League second round after the draws were announced on Monday afternoon.

Napoli, who finished behind Real Madrid in Group C have been handed opposition in the knock out stage.

Defending Champions, Manchester City will take on Copenhagen in a relatively easy draw for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Another Super Eagles player left in the competition, Zaidu Sanusi’s Porto have been handed a tough draw against Arsenal.

PSG will battle it out with Real Sociedad, while PSV and Dortmund will face off for a place in the last eight.

Bayern Munich will slug it out with Lazio, Real Madrid have been handed a clash against Rb Leipzig of Germany.

In the match of the round, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid will battle it out for a place in the quarter-final.

The first legs take place on 13-14 or 20-21 February and the second on 5-6 or 12-13 March.

The 2023-34 Champions League final is billed for Wembley Stadium, London on June 1.

Champions League Full draws

Porto v Arsenal

Napoli v Barcelona

Paris St-Germain v Real Sociedad

Inter Milan v Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Copenhagen v Manchester City

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid