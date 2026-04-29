CIS Inducts Sanwo-Olu As Associate Chartered Stockbroker

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been inducted as an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), formally earning the “ACS” designation and joining the ranks of certified professionals in Nigeria’s capital market.

The induction, presided over by CIS 13th President and Chairman of Council, Oluropo Dada, underscored the Institute’s reputation as a leading professional body whose certification process is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous in the financial services sector.

In his remarks, Dada described securities trading as an elite profession, requiring high technical competence and strict ethical standards. He noted that the Institute has produced over 4,000 qualified professionals who operate across global financial markets, with members working as investment managers, securities dealers, regulators, academics and policymakers.

According to him, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s induction

followed the successful completion of the Institute’s demanding examinations, which test both technical expertise and professional integrity.

“By this induction, you are now entitled to the designation ‘ACS,’ a mark of credibility, expertise and adherence to the

highest professional standards,” Dada said. “You have joined an elite cadre of financial professionals whose work is respected globally. Integrity remains the cornerstone of this profession—our guiding principle is ‘My Word is My Bond”,

he added.

The CIS President commended the governor for

demonstrating perseverance and commitment in meeting all requirements, describing him as a worthy addition to the Institute.

Advertisement

Responding, Sanwo-Olu expressed appreciation to Dada, the Institute’s governing council and members for the recognition, as well as to the lecturers who guided him through the programme.

“It was a valuable opportunity to refresh my knowledge and gain new insights into a capital market that continues to evolve,” he said.

The governor praised the Institute for sustaining high ethical standards over the years and pledged to uphold its values while serving as a good ambassador of the profession. He also aligned himself with the CIS motto, noting that “My Word is My Bond” reflects principles he has upheld since his earlier career in the banking sector.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted Lagos State’s leadership in capital market innovation, citing its pioneering role in issuing green bonds and ongoing plans to explore blue bonds as part of efforts to deepen sustainable financing.

The event drew the presence of the Institute’s First and Second Vice Presidents, Fiona Ahimie and Dr. Akeem Oyewale, as well as the Registrar and Chief Executive, Ayorinde Adeonipekun, alongside past presidents, council members, and senior stockbrokers. The induction reinforces the growing intersection between public leadership and professional certification, as stakeholders continue to emphasise ethics, competence and global standards in Nigeria’s financial markets.