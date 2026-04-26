Lagos 2027 Race Heats Up As Hamzat, Jandor Court Power Brokers

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Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has intensified high-level consultations with key political stakeholders, former officeholders, and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary for the 2027 general elections.

THE WHISTLER understands that he held separate meetings with key party figures between April 13 and April 25. These meetings are understood to be part of a strategic push by Hamzat, who is widely seen as a contender to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to consolidate support among influential party figures.

He said discussions with GAC members focused on “honest, thoughtful conversations” about the state’s direction and the leadership required to sustain its growth, stressing that the engagements are anchored on listening, learning, and collaboration.

“This is about listening, learning and working with others to build a stronger Lagos,” he wrote on X.

As part of the outreach, Hamzat met with former deputy governors Femi Pedro and Sarah Adebisi Sosan, as well as former governor and ex-minister Babatunde Fashola. He also consulted prominent figures including Olajumoke Okoya-Thomas, Shakiru Akanni Seriki, Senator Tokunbo Abiru representing Lagos East, immediate past Minister of Finance, Wale Edun and elder statesman Femi Okunnu, alongside former deputy governor Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire. Within the GAC, he engaged its chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, and other leaders such as Adeseye Ogunlewe and Biodun Ogunleye. He also met with the Lagos APC leadership, including state chairman Cornelius Ojelabi, and held talks with Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on his policy direction.

Meanwhile, APC aspirant and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Abdul’Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has also stepped up consultations and grassroots mobilisation ahead of the party’s anticipated direct primaries.

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On April 15, he addressed ward and local government executives across the 377 wards in Lagos, urging them to begin rallying support at the grassroots. He subsequently met with GAC chairman Olusi and other influential figures, including Adeyemi Ikuforiji, and also held separate meetings with Speaker Obasa and GAC member Abayomi Finnih.

In a statement, Adediran emphasised grassroots strength as the backbone of his ambition.

“As I continue consultations with respected elders across our great state, I am reminded of a fundamental truth: a movement that is deeply rooted in the grassroots is one that cannot be shaken. Our strength does not lie in noise or momentary momentum, but in the enduring support of the people across every ward in Lagos State.

“These engagements reinforce the importance of wisdom, experience, and responsibility in shaping a path forward that is inclusive and people-centered,” he said in a statement on X.

To reinforce his structure, Adediran recently approved a 2,690-member grassroots committee drawn from wards, local governments, and the state level to drive mobilisation, voter education, and compliance with party processes.

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The committee is designed to ensure operational efficiency, message consistency, and voter engagement across all strata of the party, with members assigned roles ranging from media and communications to security coordination and grassroots canvassing.

Endorsements have also begun to shape the emerging contest. A key APC bloc, Justice Forum, has reportedly endorsed Hamzat, directing members to support his candidacy, while a member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke, publicly backed his ambition and urged party faithful to rally behind him.

The endorsement, however, drew criticism from Ibile Parapo, which described the move as provocative and questioned Faleke’s neutrality over his alleged role in an APC screening committee.

On his part, Adediran has secured backing from Team Jagaban-Jandor 2027, which also endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 election.

Other figures reportedly eyeing the Lagos governorship race include Sanwo-Olu’s Chief of Staff Tayo Ayinde, Senator Abiru, and Commissioner for Environment Tokunbo Wahab, although they have yet to match the level of visible stakeholder engagement by Hamzat and Adediran.

Amid the growing political activity, the Lagos chapter of the APC has warned against premature endorsements. In a statement on April 19, state chairman Cornelius Ojelabi described such actions as unauthorised and a violation of internal democratic principles, stressing that the party had not released any guidelines or timetable for the primaries.

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He warned that disciplinary measures could be taken against erring officials, while assuring all aspirants of a level playing field.

Meanwhile, early political alignments are also emerging beyond the governorship race, as council chairmen in Ikorodu Division, led by Ameen Apanisile, endorsed lawmaker Babajimi Benson for another term in the House of Representatives, citing his performance and impact across the constituency.