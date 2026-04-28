Lagos Govt Denies Sanwo-Olu Is Sick, Rejects Resignation Rumour

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The Lagos State Government has dismissed a report claiming that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was ordered to resign on health grounds, describing the claim as false and misleading.

The report had alleged that President Bola Tinubu and key stakeholders in the state were dissatisfied with the current leadership and had initiated a transition plan.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, refuted the claim, insisting that no such directive was given and that the governor remains in good health.

Akosile described the report as “fake news” aimed at misleading the public through deliberate falsehoods.

“We have noted with concern a false report alleging that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been ‘ordered to resign on health grounds’ with the Deputy Governor set to take over.

“This report is false in its entirety. Nobody has asked the Lagos Governor to resign; this is another fake news.

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“Governor Sanwo-Olu remains in good health, of sound mind, and is actively discharging his duties as Governor of Lagos State.

“Earlier today, the Governor received Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who paid him a courtesy visit to formally notify him of his intention to contest for governor.

“The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, as is customary.

“We are issuing this clarification to prevent the public from being misled by deliberate falsehoods. We would ordinarily ignore such baseless reports, but the need to reassure Lagosians makes this response necessary,” the statement read.

Sanwo-Olu, who was first elected in 2019, is expected to complete his eight-year tenure on May 29, 2027.

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On Monday, the governor also endorsed the 2027 governorship aspiration of Obafemi Hamzat, his deputy, describing him as the “best man for the job”.

The endorsement was made during a meeting with party leaders at the governor’s office in Alausa, Ikeja.