Civil Society Groups Plan Massive Protest Against Police In Osun

In an apparent move to crush any protest against alleged killings by its men, the Osun State Police Command has deployed armed policemen in strategic places in Osogbo, the state capital.

THE WHISTLER gathered on Tuesday that there is heavy presence of armed policemen at Olaiya Flyover; Old Garage and Oke Fia among other places to prevent any protest.

A resident, who identified herself simply as Grace told our correspondent that apart from the armour personnel carrier stationed at Olaiya area, about 12 police vans were also there with a great number of armed policemen.

She said, ” Apart from the heavy presence of armed policemen at Olaiya, armed policemen are also deployed in Oke Fia and in Old Garage.

” I am.just praying the protest will not lead to further bloodshed because the youth are angry with the police.”

A businessman, Abiola Afolabi was allegedly shot at his house by some policemen and the man eventually died and this has caused some residents to call for the transfer of the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode.

Some civil society groups had last week told journalists that the businessman was shot in the leg by policemen who invaded his house and later claimed that he was an armed robber. The 37-year- old man eventually died.

The groups had staged a protest and vowed that they would stage a powerful protest over the alleged killings by the police in the state.

They called for the transfer of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Wale Olokode, saying police brutality had been on the increase since he was deployed to Osun State.

The civil society groups, Osun Police Watch, Dialogue 360 and Transparency Accountability Group had in a statement signed by Oluwasegun Idowu rejected moves by police to investigate the death of Afolabi.

The statement read in part, “We urge the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola led government to urgently set up an inquiry panel comprising of retired police officers and other persons who understand the nitty-gritty of investigation and come out with a report within a week.

” Findings from this should be made public and sent to the Police Service Commission for appropriate action.”

Recall that the Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola, had said in a statement that the police killed an armed robber.

She also warned against the planned protest and said the police would investigate the alleged killing in another statement on Sunday.

The statement read, “The CP wishes to use this medium to inform the good people of Osun State, especially the youths that, investigation to unravel the circumstances sorrounding the death of Afolabi Abiola is ongoing; as he promised to make the outcome of the matter public.

“The CP is also urging everyone to believe in Police and allow justice to take its course, as he met with the State Government and the CSOs in the State to do justice to the matter.

“While urging the youths, individuals or groups who are still planning to embark on a protest to jettison it. He urges members of the public to go about their lawful duties, as Police will not relent in discharging its constitutional responsibility of protecting life and property.”