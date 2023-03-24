CJN Did Not Meet Tinubu In London – Supreme Court

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court on Friday denied that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, had a meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in London.

Advertisement

An online medium (Not THE WHISTLER) had reported that the CJN disguised himself in a wheelchair, boarded an airplane to London and allegedly met Tinubu thereafter.

But the Supreme Court’s spokesperson, Festus Akande, on Friday, denied the report saying such a meeting never took place.

He also confirmed that Ariwoola travelled to London on 18 March specifically for medical care and that part of his entourage was the National Judicial Council Secretary, Gambo Saleh.

“On 23 March, the CJN returned from his medical trip to London and later reported in the office (in Abuja), where he worked till 8p.m,” Akande said.

“The only time the CJN travelled earlier this year was on 25 January, when he travelled for Lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia. He returned on 29 January 2023.”

Advertisement

“The CJN has been in Nigeria, and presided over meetings of the National Judicial Council (NJC) held on 16 and 17 March,” Akande told Premium Times.