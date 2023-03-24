Driver Involved In Lagos Train-Bus Accident To Face Six Counts Charges Of Manslaughter

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The driver of the Lagos State staff bus, which collided with a moving train on March 9, 2023, will be charged with six counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of grievous body harm.

Both offences are contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Grace Alo.

THE WHISTLER recalls that the staff bus collided with the train at the PWD railway crossing at Ikeja and the train dragged the bus with its passengers along the tracks until it came to a halt at Sogunle area of the state.

The incident resulted in six fatalities with about 96 others with various degrees of injuries. The injured victims were hospitalised across many Government Hospitals in the state. While 77 victims have been discharged, 19 are still on admission as at Wednesday.

“The driver of the staff bus on the fateful day (Mr. Oluwaseun Osibanjo) was apprehended and handed over to the Police for investigation and possible prosecution by the State. At the end of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the D.P.P. for further statutory actions.

“Upon the receipt and review of the case file by the D.P.P, a prima facie case of Manslaughter, and Grievous Body Harm was disclosed against the driver of the Staff bus. Accordingly, he is to be charged with six counts of Manslaughter and 10 counts of Grievous Body Harm. Both offences are contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Director of Public Prosecution will file charges against the driver, but added that his arraignment will be after he is fully fit to stand trial having sustained serious injuries during the accident.

“The Office of the D.P.P. will immediately file charges against the Driver. However, his arraignment before the High Court of Lagos State shall be delayed until he is fully fit to stand trial, having sustained serious injuries during the accident,” the statement concluded.