Atiku, Obi Speak On Release Of Kaduna School Children, Call For Strengthening Of Safe School Initiative

Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, have expressed delight in the release of the Kaduna School children.

The children who were abducted from secondary and primary schools in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State when armed men stormed the school abducting over 200 on March 7 regained freedom in the early hours of Sunday.

Atiku in a statement said he is elated at the news of the release of the abducted school children in Kaduna, who were held for 16 days.

“I commend all those who worked tirelessly to make their release a reality,” he said advising that, “As we celebrate with their families and friends, let’s be mindful that, like stage four cancer, this state of insecurity that has befallen our nation is metastasising and needs proactive measures to stem it.

“I can only imagine the trauma that these vulnerable children have suffered. It is recommended that the children receive psychotherapy care by professionals.

“We also do not need to wait for the next incident before putting mechanisms in place to forestall it.

“To this end, I recommend the strengthening of the Safe School Initiative that prioritises the protection of schools, especially in the areas that are most vulnerable to mass kidnap of school children.

“But above all, there should be an overhaul of the security architecture to meet the demands of the threats facing us,” Atiku said.

Obi on his part said, “It is comforting to hear that 287 school children abducted in Kaduna have been released. It is hard to imagine the mental pain and trauma the children must have gone through in the hands of their abductors.

“The report of their release is, however, reassuring to the nation and their parents. I thank the government, the security agencies, and all those who made immense efforts to see that our children are released from captivity and reunited with their families.

“Efforts should also be made, not just to release many of our people in the different kidnappers’ dens across the country, but to end the scourge of insecurity completely.

“We must ensure that every Nigerian is safe in Nigeria, by not giving terrorists any operating space in our nation. No Nigerian should ever be a captive or hostage anywhere in his fatherland.”

The former Anambra State Governor encouraged “every Nigerian, in the midst of these dark and fearful nights in our nation where danger seems to be lurking on every corner, to remain hopeful for the new dawn of a secure and safe nation – the New Nigeria which is POssible.”