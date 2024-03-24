Six Delta-Bound ‘Cultists’ Arrested With Guns, Bullets In Osun

No fewer than six suspected cultists have been arrested by operatives of Nigeria Police in Osun State.

The suspected Eiye confraternity members were arrested at a motor park at Ipetu Ijesa in Ori-Ade Local Government Area with guns and bullets.

The suspects were said to be coming from Ilorin and headed to Delta State for a cult clash.

The Spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed arrest of the suspects.

“A police team moved to the motor park at Ipetu-Ijesa and apprehended the six suspects.

“Four cut-to-size locally made pistols with 155 rounds of live 9mm ammunition were recovered from the suspect. The suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity from Ilorin town, Kwara state and heading to Delta state for cultism operation,” said Opalola.