Coalition Seeks UN, EU Intervention As Siege To PDP Secretariat Continues

A coalition of legal and civil society groups has craved the intervention of the United Nations, European Union, African Union and ECOWAS in breaking the police siege to the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The coalition also made an appeal to concerned western democratic nations to prevail on the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration to free opposition parties from its chokehold.

“We call on ECOWAS, AU, EU, UN, UK, U.S and France to monitor developments, document abuses and intervene diplomatically to prevent Nigeria’s democratic collapse,” the groups said.

At a joint media conference on Monday in Abuja, the coalescing groups said the occupation of the opposition party’s secretariat was an unconstitutional assault on multiparty politics.

At the press conference were leaders of Lawyers for New Nigeria (LNN), the Good Governance Initiative Coalition (GGIC) and the Arewa Lawyers Union (ALU).

The National Coordinator of the LNN, Hassan Saraki, who spoke on behalf of the coalition, accused the Federal Government of perpetrating a reign of impunity and deliberately undermining Nigeria’s democracy.

The groups described the action as part of a broader pattern of shrinking the democratic space, citing rising intolerance of opposition voices, weaponisation of security agencies and violation of constitutional safeguards.

Accusing the government of complicity, the coalition said police occupation of the PDP secretariat was meant to enforce a partisan takeover of an opposition party.

“Police occupation of the PDP national secretary contravened constitutional provisions guaranteeing freedom of association and the rights of political parties.

“We demand the immediate withdrawal of police officers from the PDP secretariat, full reopening of the facility, an and a parliamentary inquiry into the misuse of security agencies,” the groups said.

They also called for investigation into the role played by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike in the crisis leading to the deployment of police personnel at the secretariat.

They vowed to continue defending democratic governance and the rule of law, stressing, “We will not be silent, we will not be intimidated, and we will defend Nigeria.”

“This is not an internal disagreement. It’s a siege, forceful occupation, led by political thugs, backed by security operatives acting without lawful authority.

“These thugs, protected by the APC-led government, shut down the secretariat, locked out its lawful leadership, barred sitting governors, lawmakers and stakeholders, and stationed armed police at all entry points.

“This is unprecedented, unconstitutional, dangerous, assault on Nigeria’s democracy. Those who carried out this slege acted with full government backing, state protection and police reinforcement. This is not democracy, it is state capture,” Saraki added.

Saying silence on the siege to the PDP secretariat was no longer an option, the coordinator maintained that the soul of Nigeria’s democracy is under coordinated assault.

Continuing, Saraki said, “We stand here today because authoritarian forces have been emboldened.

Nigeria is currently confronted with serious security challenges with allegations and counter-allegations of genocidal attacks across different regions.

“These conflicts threaten the peace, unity, and corporate existence of Nigeria as one indivisible nation. The recent controversial statement by U.S President Donald Trump concerning Nigeria has further placed the country under intense international scrutiny.

“Rather than being spotlighted for progress and development, Nigeria is now on the global stage over insecurity, allegations of genocide, and now the attempted destruction of our multiparty democracy, one of the oldest in Africa.”

The coalition gave the police 24 hours to reopen the PDP national secretariat and vacate the premises or face legal action.

“As lawyers, we cannot continue to see things going wrong and keep quiet. We all know what is going on in this country; we cannot allow the situation to further degenerate,” Saraki said.

THE WHISTLER recently reported police siege to the party’s secretariat a day after a seven-hour standoff between two opposing leadership factions.

The siege followed a clash between a faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and another, loyal to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

A fierce battle to take possession of the secretariat ensued between the two factions, leading to a standoff that lasted for about seven hours.

The confrontation became chaotic as police personnel repeatedly shot teargas canisters to disperse the surging crowd, sending everyone scampering to safety.

Thick rolls of new barbed wires had been mounted around the peremeter fence of the secretariat, to prevent anyone from scaling the fence.

The two factions have since been operating at separate locations outside the party secretariat.