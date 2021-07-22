CONFIRMED: Nnamdi Kanu To Appear In Court During Vacation

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will be brought to the Federal High Court, Abuja on July 26 for the continuation of his treason trial.

THE WHISTLER had reported that based on a circular dated July 6 and signed by the FHC Chief Justice John Tsoho, the court would embark on its annual vacation from July 26 till 17 September and then resume on September 20.

Before the circular was issued, Justice Binta Nyako had on June 29 adjourned Kanu’s ongoing trial to July 26.

THE WHISTLER reported that the federal government had also prayed the court that Kanu be kept in the custody of the Department of States Services (DSS), following his extradition to Nigeria.

The judge granted the application.

The CJ had approved Justice A. R. Mohammed and Justice O. E. Egwuatu as the vacation judges (Abuja division) for the period, while adding that only cases of extreme urgency such as arrest of ship (s) and fundamental rights enforcement should be entertained.

Our correspondent gathered that some judges like Inyang Ekwo would get permission to hear some cases on July 26.

It was learnt that Kanu would be brought to court on that day and that security operatives want restriction of crowd on the day of proceedings, particularly within the court where the IPOB leader would be tried.

Amid the substantive suit by the federal government, Kanu’s lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had also filed an application seeking the transfer of his client from DSS’ custody to the Nigeria Correctional Service.

Recall that Kanu was arrested in 2015 and charged to court on 11 counts bordering on treasonable felony.

He was subsequently granted bail.

But in March 2019, the court revoked his bail when he left the country in contravention of his bail terms.

His lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had said that his client required medical attention.