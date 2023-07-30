COUP: Prepare To Leave Niger, U.S Alerts Citizens After ECOWAS Threat Against Military Govt

The United States Embassy in Niger Republic has advised Americans in the country to make contingency plans to leave the country in view of the overthrow of democracy by soldiers.

The security alert was published on Sunday after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued a seven-days ultimatum to the soldiers who toppled the government of president Mohamed Bazoum.

While the coup plotters had warned against foreign interference, ECOWAS went ahead to declare a no fly zone over Niger while hinting of a possible military action.

“In the event the Authority’s demands are not met within one week, take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger. Such measures may include the use of force; to this effect, the chiefs of defense staff of ECOWAS are to meet immediately,” the ECOWAS leadership stated on Sunday.

As such, the U.S. Embassy advised U.S. citizens in the country to limit unnecessary movements around town and continue to avoid transiting the downtown and Presidential Palace area, particularly Av de Djermakoye (in front of Baaklini).

“There is currently an increase in security force presence in the downtown area (to monitor demonstrations) so it is important to be cautious, limit movement and steer clear of any protests.

“The U.S. Embassy has received reports the borders and airport are currently closed and commercial flights to and from Niamey will reportedly be suspended until August 5, 2023,” it stated.

The embassy urged Americans to be aware of their surroundings, keep a low profile while avoid demonstrations and crowds.

Other actions it outlined for citizens to take include, “notify friends and family of your safety, use caution when walking or driving at night, stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners.”

Others are:

“Make contingency plans to leave.

“Review your personal security plans.

“Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

“Carry proper identification, including a U.S. passport with a current Niger visa.

“Have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.

“Monitor local media for updates.”