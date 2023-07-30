BBNaija: Davido Declares Support For Kiddwaya, Neo

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Afrobeats musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has thrown his weight behind Kiddwaya and Neo Akpofure in the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ reality TV show.

Advertisement

Davido in a post published on his Twitter account said he was following the reality TV show from overseas and he supports Kiddwaya and Neo.

“So happy to my brothers @NeoAkpofure and @RealKiddWaya back in the Big brother house 🇳🇬… as I Dey overseas I Dey watch big brother oo wella make I no package,” he posted.

Kiddwaya and Davido are friends and have attended several events together. The duo were pictured playing football after Kiddwaya was evicted from the ‘Lockdown’ season.

Kiddwaya and Neo first participated in the ‘Lockdown’ edition of the show but failed to win.

They returned to the house for another chance to win the N120 million grand prize.